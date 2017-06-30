foia PACEI voting voting privacy
EPIC Seeks Information About Unprecedented DOJ Request for State Voter Procedures
EPIC has submitted an urgent Freedom of Information Act request about the Justice Department's attempts to obtain state voter procedures. In a June 28th letter to the forty-four states, the DOJ requested detailed information about state voter registration maintenance requirements within 30 days. The DOJ request to the states was sent the same day a new Presidential Commission demanded extensive voter registration data from all the states. Both he DOJ request and the request of the Presidential Commission are without precedent. EPIC has a long history of defending voter privacy and election integrity. EPIC has testified before the Election Assistance Commission on Voting System Guidelines, and published a joint report The Secret Ballot at Risk: Recommendations for Protecting Democracy, highlighting how Internet voting threatens voter privacy. For more information, visit: https://epic.org/privacy/voting/.