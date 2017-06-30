EPIC has submitted an urgent Freedom of Information Act request about the Justice Department's attempts to obtain state voter procedures. In a June 28th letter to the forty-four states, the DOJ requested detailed information about state voter registration maintenance requirements within 30 days. The DOJ request to the states was sent the same day a new Presidential Commission demanded extensive voter registration data from all the states. Both he DOJ request and the request of the Presidential Commission are without precedent. EPIC has a long history of defending voter privacy and election integrity. EPIC has testified before the Election Assistance Commission on Voting System Guidelines, and published a joint report The Secret Ballot at Risk: Recommendations for Protecting Democracy, highlighting how Internet voting threatens voter privacy. For more information, visit: https://epic.org/privacy/voting/.