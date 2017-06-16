EPIC Seeks "Long Standing" DOJ Policy for Withholding Communications from Congress

EPIC has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request for the "long standing" DOJ policy for withholding from Congress communications between the Attorney General and the President. On June 13, 2017 Attorney General Sessions testified before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence regarding the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. The Attorney General refused to answer many questions, citing a "long standing" DOJ practice not to share "communications" between the AG and the President or "comment on [such] conversations" for "confidential reasons." EPIC has filed a formal FOIA request with the Department of Justice seeking public release of the DOJ policy, described by the Attorney General.

June 16, 2017| Share:

« News Report: FTC to Act on EPIC's Uber Complaint | Main

Share this page:

Take Action!


Protect Telephone Privacy! END the FCC Data Retention Mandate!

Comments are due this Friday, June 16!

Submit Comments Today! »

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »