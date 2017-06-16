EPIC has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request for the "long standing" DOJ policy for withholding from Congress communications between the Attorney General and the President. On June 13, 2017 Attorney General Sessions testified before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence regarding the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. The Attorney General refused to answer many questions, citing a "long standing" DOJ practice not to share "communications" between the AG and the President or "comment on [such] conversations" for "confidential reasons." EPIC has filed a formal FOIA request with the Department of Justice seeking public release of the DOJ policy, described by the Attorney General.