algorithmic transparency consumer Internet of Things policy
EPIC to Congress: Data Protection Needed for Financial Technologies
EPIC submitted a statement to a House Committee hearing on financial technologies on the risks with new financial services. Companies now use social media data and secret algorithms to make determinations about consumers. They are also reaching out, through the "Internet of Things," to control consumers. EPIC's recently filed a complaint with the CFPB about "starter interrupt devices," deployed by auto lenders to remotely disable cars when individuals are late on their payments.