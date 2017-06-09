EPIC to Congress: Data Protection Needed for Financial Technologies

EPIC submitted a statement to a House Committee hearing on financial technologies on the risks with new financial services. Companies now use social media data and secret algorithms to make determinations about consumers. They are also reaching out, through the "Internet of Things," to control consumers. EPIC's recently filed a complaint with the CFPB about "starter interrupt devices," deployed by auto lenders to remotely disable cars when individuals are late on their payments.

June 9, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Urges DHS To Abandon Privacy Act Exemptions for ICE Database | Main | EPIC In Court: Irish Court Reviews U.S. Surveillance Developments »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »