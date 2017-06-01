EPIC to Host Cybersecurity Policy Panel At National Press Club

On Monday, June 5th, EPIC will host a policy panel at the National Press Club to discuss "Democracy & Cybersecurity: Preserving Democratic Institutions." EPIC Is currently litigating three of the leading open government cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election. Speakers include Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists, Alan Butler, Senior Counsel at EPIC, Professor Jennifer Daskal, and renowned security expert Bruce Schneier. The panel will be hosted by Manoush Zomorodi of WNYC's "Note to Self." Register at https://epic.org/events/cybersecurity/.

