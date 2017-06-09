EPIC to House: FAA Must Establish Drone Privacy Safeguards

EPIC sent a statement to the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure ahead of a hearing on FAA Reauthorization. Emphasizing the unique privacy risks of drones, EPIC explained that the FAA has failed to establish necessary safeguards. In 2015, EPIC sued the agency, arguing that it failed to comply with Congressional directives. Following a petition by EPIC, the agency received hundreds of comments in support of privacy rules. EPIC also told Congress that the FAA has excluded privacy experts from the agency task force on drone policy.

