EPIC Urges House Committee to Back Consumer Safeguards for Internet of Things

EPIC has sent a statement to the House Energy and Commerce Committee in advance of a hearing on "IOT Opportunities and Challenges." EPIC raised the "significant privacy and security risks" of the Internet of Things. A recent report from the Pew Research Center on the Internet of Things underscores the need to develop new safeguards for what some call "The Internet of Broken Things." EPIC has been at the forefront of policy efforts to establish safeguards for connected cars, "smart homes," consumer products, and "always on" devices.

