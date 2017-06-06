In advance of a hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, EPIC has sent a Statement to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence urging increased transparency and new public reporting of the Government's surveillance activities. EPIC also highlighted several legal challenges to an NSA bulk surveillance program abroad. The bulk surveillance program for the communications of non-U.S. persons, sunsets on December 31, 2017. EPIC testified before the House Judiciary Committee during the 2012 FISA reauthorization hearings, recommended improved public reporting, and warned pre-Snowden that the extent of mass surveillance was much greater than was known to the public.