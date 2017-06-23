In advance of a hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee urging increased public reporting of the government's surveillance activities under section 702. EPIC also highlighted the need to restore the Privacy and Civil Liberties Board (PCLOB) to full strength. As Judge Patricia Wald recently stated in remarks at the EPIC Champions of Freedom Dinner, "an agency dedicated to protecting privacy and civil liberties inside the intelligence community with access to classified material is a uniquely valuable asset in the ever difficult search for the right balance between national security and democratic values." EPIC testified before the House Judiciary Committee in support of increased transparency during the 2012 FISA reauthorization hearings. Analysis of 702 reform by Prof. Laura Donohue.