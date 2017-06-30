In comments to the FCC, EPIC has proposed that telephone service providers take steps to block unlawful robocalls. The FCC is considering a new rule that would allow phone companies to block calls from numbers they know are invalid, such as numbers that have not been assigned to a subscriber. Illegal robocalls cause substantial harm to consumers and often result in identity theft and financial fraud. EPIC supports robust telephone privacy protections and recently filed an amicus brief in support of the FCC's 2015 order that strengthened consumer protections under the TCPA.