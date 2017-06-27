EPIC's Rotenberg Elected to CSISAC Steering Committee

EPIC President Marc Rotenberg was elected by members of the Civil Society Information Society Advisory Committee to a two-year term on the CSISAC Steering Committee. CSISC is "the voice of Civil Society at the OECD" on the future of the digital economy. CSISAC facilitates the exchange of information between the OECD and civil society. CSISAC follows the Seoul Declaration set out at the OECD Ministerial in South Korea in 2008. CSISAC recently hosted a forum, "Toward an Inclusive, Equitable, and Sustainable Digital Economy," in conjunction with the 2016 OECD Ministerial conference in Mexico.

