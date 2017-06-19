The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs has released a draft report on regulations for privacy and electronic communications. The draft contains several proposals to strengthen online privacy, including end-to-end encryption in all electronic communications and a ban on encryption backdoors. Protecting the privacy of communications is "an essential condition for the respect of other related fundamental rights and freedoms," according to the report. EPIC has urged the FCC to follow developments with the ePrivacy Directive and has recommended the use of end-to-end encryption in applications including commercial e-mail and connected cars.