EU Parliament Releases Draft Report on ePrivacy Directive

The European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs has released a draft report on regulations for privacy and electronic communications. The draft contains several proposals to strengthen online privacy, including end-to-end encryption in all electronic communications and a ban on encryption backdoors. Protecting the privacy of communications is "an essential condition for the respect of other related fundamental rights and freedoms," according to the report. EPIC has urged the FCC to follow developments with the ePrivacy Directive and has recommended the use of end-to-end encryption in applications including commercial e-mail and connected cars.

June 19, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Seeks "Long Standing" DOJ Policy for Withholding Communications from Congress | Main | Supreme Court: Social Media Ban Violates First Amendment »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »