In a letter to state election officials, more than 50 experts and 20 privacy organizations have urged the states to oppose a request from a Presidential Advisory Commission for voter records. The recently formed Commission is seeking comprehensive voter data from all 50 states, including dates of birth, political party, partial SSNs, voter history, and information regarding felony convictions and military services. The letter from the voting experts and privacy organizations says, “This is sensitive personal information that individuals are typically required to provide to be eligible to vote. There is no indication how the information will be used, who will have access to it, or what safeguards will be established.” The letter also notes that the Presidential Commission may have failed to complete a Privacy Impact Assessment, required by federal law, prior to the collection of personal data. California, among other states, has said it will oppose the request.