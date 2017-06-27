children COPPA Internet of Things
FTC Updates Guidance on Children's Privacy Law, Includes Connected Toys
The Federal Trade Commission has updated its guidance for businesses on complying with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The new guidance clarifies that connected toys, Internet of Things devices, and other products intended for children must comply with the Act. "When companies surreptitiously collect and share children's information, the risk of harm is very real," FTC acting Chair Maureen Ohlhausen recently wrote. An EPIC-led coalition filed a complaint with the FTC in 2016 alleging that Intenet-connected dolls violate U.S. privacy law. EPIC's complaint spurred a congressional investigation and toy stores across Europe have removed Cayla from their shelves. The FTC acknowledged EPIC's complaint but has yet to act on it.