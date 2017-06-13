The Internal Revenue Service has asked a court to dismiss EPIC's FOIA lawsuit for President Donald Trump's tax records. EPIC filed the suit on April 15 after the IRS refused to consider a FOIA request for the President's returns. As EPIC told the court, "There has never been a more compelling FOIA request presented to the IRS." EPIC also explained that IRS Commissioner is empowered to release tax returns to "correct misstatements of fact" and to ensure the "integrity and fairness" of the tax system. In yesterday's filing, the IRS conceded that "the FOIA provides an adequate remedy in this case" but insisted that the agency did not have to process EPIC's request or release any records.