News Report: FTC to Act on EPIC's Uber Complaint

According to news reports, the FTC is pursuing EPIC's privacy complaint regarding Uber. In 2015, EPIC filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission charging that Uber's plan to track users and gather contact details was an unlawful and deceptive trade practice. EPIC cited Uber's history of misusing customer data as one of many reasons the Commission should act. EPIC has previously pursued successful FTC complaints concerning Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Snapchat. The FTC complaints typically lead to settlements following a change in business practices. EPIC has also recommended comprehensive privacy legislation for Uber.

June 15, 2017| Share:

« EPIC Tells Congress US-UK Surveillance Agreement Should be Made Public | Main | EPIC Seeks "Long Standing" DOJ Policy for Withholding Communications from Congress »

Share this page:

Take Action!


Protect Telephone Privacy! END the FCC Data Retention Mandate!

Comments are due this Friday, June 16!

Submit Comments Today! »

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »