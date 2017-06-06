The Pew Research Center has released a report surveying experts about the security implications of the Internet of Things. The survey found a broad consensus that growth in the IoT will bring with it an increased risk of real-world physical harm. "The essential problem is that it will be impractical for people to disconnect," said EPIC President Marc Rotenberg in the survey. "Cars and homes will become increasingly dependent on internet connectivity. The likely consequence will be more catastrophic events." The ACM recently released a Statement of IoT Privacy and Security, which lists principles for protecting privacy and security in IoT devices. EPIC has been at the forefront of policy work on the Internet of Things, recommending safeguards for connected cars, "smart homes," consumer products, and "always on" devices.