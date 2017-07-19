A group of more than 70 U.S. Representatives sent a letter to the Presidential Election Commission on Tuesday urging the Commission to "immediately" withdraw a nationwide request for state voter data. "The federal government has an obligation to protect the personally identifiable information of the American people," the letter reads. "We believe your June 28 request to the States would do the opposite by ignoring the critical need for robust security protocols when transmitting and storing sensitive personally identifiable information and by centralizing it in one place." As the letter notes, the Commission suspended the collection of personal voter data last week in response to EPIC's lawsuit. EPIC has asked a federal court in Washington, DC to issue an injunction against the Commission and indefinitely block the transfer of election records. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).