Appeals Court Considers Case that Aligns Privacy and FOI

The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals heard oral arguments today in an open government case with implications for informational privacy. A group of anonymous medical employees challenged the release of personal information sought under a state public records act. EPIC filed a "friend-of-the-court" brief in the case arguing that withholding personal information is consistent with open government and constitutionally required. "Open government laws and privacy laws are complimentary: the aim is to maximize both the public's access to information about the government and to safeguard personal privacy to the greatest extent feasible," EPIC wrote. EPIC has argued for similar privacy protections in ATF v. Chicago, Chicago Tribune v. University of Illinois, Ostergren v. Cuccinelli, NASA v. Nelson, and FCC v. AT&T.

July 13, 2017| Share:

« In Voter Privacy Case, EPIC Files Amended Motion, Seeks to End Collection of Records by Presidential Commission | Main | EPIC Raise Questions About FBI Surveillance Programs »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Robot Law

Robot Law
by Ryan Calo, A. Michael Froomkin,
Ian Kerr

Other EPIC Books »