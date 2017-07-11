Civil Rights Groups Join EPIC in Challenge to Election Commission

Several civil rights organizations have filed lawsuits challenging the Presidential Election Commission, which EPIC sued last week. The groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and Public Citizen. The organizations raised several challenges similar to those in EPIC v. Commission. In response to the EPIC lawsuit, the Commission has suspended the collection of voter data from the states.

