A federal court set a Monday, 4 p.m. deadline for the government to file a brief in EPIC v. Commission. The court is expected to rule shortly in EPIC's lawsuit to block the President's Election Commission from collecting state voter records from across the country. In a series of filings with the court, EPIC explained that the Commission failed to prepare a Privacy Impact Assessment as required by Federal law. EPIC also charged that the Commission's demand for detailed voter histories violated the Constitutional right to privacy. And EPIC explained that the Commission has already committed multiple egregious security blunders, including directing state election officials to send voter records to an unsecure website that is not approved for storing the public's personal data. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).