EPIC has sent comments to the Department of Justice criticizing a proposed "insider threat" database. This database replaces a similar database that was proposed and later rescinded by the FBI last fall and would allow the DOJ to collect virtually unlimited amounts of personal data from employees, contractors, interns, and visitors to DOJ facilities. Citing the size and scope of the database combined with recent government data breaches, EPIC warned that the database was putting federal employees and contractors at risk. EPIC has consistently warned against inaccurate, insecure, and overbroad government databases.