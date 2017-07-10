EPIC, and over 60 organizations urged the governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States to respect and defend strong encryption. These five nations, which make up a surveillance partnership of intelligence agencies, met recently to discuss national security and the challenge of encryption. The Coalition letter called for the rejection of "policies that would prevent or undermine the use of strong encryption." EPIC has advocated for strong encryption since its founding in 1994 and published the first comprehensive survey of encryption use around the world. EPIC also maintains a page on Privacy and Public Opinion.