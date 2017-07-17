EPIC Launches "51 Reasons - Protect Voter Data"

EPIC has established a new web site in response to the request from the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity for state voter records. "51 Reasons to End the Collection of State Voter Records by the Presidential Election Commission" includes comments from state election officials, specialists in election integrity, news organizations, voters, and public officials across the country, who have described the Commission's plan as "unlawful," "politicized," "unprecedented," "naive," "crazy," "ill-conceived," "poorly executed," "outrageous," and "a breach of trust with voters." In EPIC v. Commission, EPIC is seeking to end the Commission's collection of personal data of registered voters.

