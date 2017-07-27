EPIC has sent an Advisory to state election officials, urging opposition to the renewed request for state voter data. The EPIC Advisory follows a letter from the Presidential Election Commission to state election officials. Following EPIC’s lawsuit, seeking a temporary restraining order, the Commission suspended collection of the data. The court ruled on the TRO motion, which EPIC has now appealed. The recent letter falsely claims that the Commission is only seeking “publicly available information.” In fact, the Commission’s June 28 letter called for the release of social security numbers, criminal records, military statuses, and other personal information protected by state laws. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and many state election officials, have reaffirmed their opposition to the Commission's effort to gather state voter data.