EPIC has sent a statement to Congress ahead of a hearing to discuss proposed self-driving vehicle legislation. The House Energy & Commerce Committee drafted several bills related to the development and deployment of "self-driving" vehicles. EPIC urged the Committee not to pre-empt states from issuing their own self-driving vehicle regulations, to encourage developers to be transparent in the development of autonomous vehicles, and to urge that advocacy groups be included in connected car advisory councils. EPIC has been a leading advocate for privacy and safety in the development of connected and autonomous vehicle and has participated in workshops, written to NHTSA, and actively informed Congress of privacy and safety related developments in connected and autonomous vehicles.