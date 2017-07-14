In a statement to Congress, EPIC told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to press the nominee for FBI Director, Christopher Wray, on his views of FBI databases and domestic surveillance programs. EPIC again expressed concern about the size and scope of the FBI's Next Generation Identification system which stores personal and biometric information on millions of individuals. EPIC also expressed concern over the FBI's failure to issue timely privacy impact assessments, lack of transparency on drone use, and plans to monitor social media. EPIC urged the Committee to obtain the nominee's views on these matters and to ensure his commitment to protect privacy and ensure transparency at the FBI.