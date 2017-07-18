The FBI released a Public Service Announcement warning consumers about the privacy risks of internet-connected toys. "Smart toys and entertainment devices for children are increasingly incorporating technologies that learn and tailor their behaviors based on user interactions," the FBI wrote in the PSA, adding that the toys "could put the privacy and safety of children at risk due to the large amount of personal information that may be unwittingly disclosed." Last year, EPIC and several consumer organizations filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission alleging that the "My Friend Cayla" doll violates U.S. privacy law. EPIC's complaint spurred a congressional investigation and toy stores across Europe have removed Cayla from their shelves.