In a motion filed today, EPIC urged a federal court to issue a preliminary injunction to block the collection of state voter records by the Presidential Election Commission. The Commission suspended collection of personal voter data earlier this week in response to EPIC's lawsuit. But as EPIC told the court, "the threat to voter privacy and democratic institutions remains. The Commission intends to move forward, pending this Court's determination. It has established a new server within the White House to receive the voter data. It has advised state election officials that further communications regarding this undertaking are forthcoming." A response from the Commission is due Monday, July 17. The Commission is scheduled to hold its first public meeting on July 19, in Washington, DC. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).