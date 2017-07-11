EPIC has sued the White House IT Director as part of EPIC's ongoing case to block the transfer of sensitive voter data to the Presidential Election Commission. The White House IT Director, as well as the Commission, are required by law to publish a Privacy Impact Assessment before collecting any personal information. As EPIC explained to the Court earlier today, "The Commission may not play 'hide the ball' with the nation's voter records. With such vast demands for personal information come commensurate responsibilities to provide security and privacy, and to comply with all legal obligations." The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).