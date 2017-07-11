In Voter Privacy Case, EPIC Urges Court to Issue TRO

In a court filing on Tuesday, EPIC urged a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order to block the collection of voter data by the Presidential Election Commission. "The Commission may not play 'hide the ball' with the nation's voter records," EPIC wrote. "With such vast demands for personal information come commensurate responsibilities to provide security and privacy, and to comply with all legal obligations. Surely that is fundamental for an organization charged with promoting 'election integrity.'" On Monday, the Commission suspended the collection of voter data in response to EPIC's suit. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).

