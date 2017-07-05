In a declaration filed in federal court in Washington, DC, Kris Kobach, Kansas Secretary of State and Vice Chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, said that he “intended” that the voter data he requested from the states not be sent by email (the letter to the states indicated otherwise). Kobach also said that “the Commission intends to maintain the data on the White House computer systems.” Kobach acknowledged that “numerous states have indicated that they will decline to provide all or some portion of the information, in some cases because state law prohibits such transfer of information.” Kobach also said, “As of July 5, 2017, no Secretary of State had yet provided to the Commission any of the information requested in my letter.” There is no indication that the Commission has completed a Privacy Impact Assessment or complied with the requirements of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. EPIC filed an emergency motion earlier this week to block the disclosure of state voter information to the Commission, calling the data demand a violation of the Constitutional right to privacy. The Department of Justice has filed an opposition.