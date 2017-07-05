EPIC has submitted an urgent FOIA request for details of the Election Commission's attempt to gather voter records from state election officials. The Commission requested dates of birth, party affiliation, partial SSNs, voter history, and felony convictions and military service status. EPIC wants the Commission to turn over records about compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Privacy Act, and the E-Government Act. EPIC is also seeking communications among Commission officials as well as information about the failure to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment. Over 40 states now partially or fully oppose the request for voter records. In a related lawsuit, EPIC v. Commission, EPIC has filed for a Temporary Restraining Order to block the Commission's efforts.