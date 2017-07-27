EPIC v CBP EPIC v. FBI EPIC v. IRS EPIC v. ODNI border foia open government
Report Shows Increase in Open Government Lawsuits, EPIC Among Nation's Leading FOIA Litigators
A new report from the FOIA Project shows a "dramatic rise" in the number Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by nonprofit and advocacy groups. According to TRAC, these organizations now account for more FOIA suits than "any other single class." EPIC was the fifth most frequent litigator among nonprofit and advocacy groups nationwide. In 2017, EPIC has filed five FOIA lawsuits. EPIC is currently litigating EPIC v. ODNI, EPIC v. FBI, and EPIC v. IRS, three of the leading open government cases concerning Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election. Last week, EPIC filed a new FOIA lawsuit against Customs and Border Protection for information about the agency's deployment of a biometric entry/exit tracking system, including at US airports. For more information about EPIC's latest open government work, visit: https://epic.org/open_gov/.