The federal District Court in Washington, DC has scheduled a hearing on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 4:00 pm, to consider EPIC's motion for a Temporary Restraining Order. EPIC is seeking to block the transfer of sensitive voter data to a Presidential Commission on Election Integrity. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).