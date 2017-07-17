In a brief filed this afternoon in Washington, DC, EPIC urged a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order and prevent the collection of state voter records by the Presidential Election Commission. Calling the Commission’s plans to “collect the nation’s voting records” “outside of the privacy laws” that protect personal data “alarming and absurd,” EPIC asked the Court to block this "ill-conceived, poorly executed, and unlawful plan.” EPIC warned that the Commission has “already revealed personally identifiable information” from those who have expressed opposition to the plan. In the original motion, EPIC argued that the Commission had failed to undertake and publish a Privacy Impact Assessment, failed to issue a Federal Advisory Committee Act notice, and violated the constitutional right to information privacy. The Commission, which temporarily suspended the program last week in response to EPIC’s lawsuit, filed an opposition brief earlier on Monday. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).