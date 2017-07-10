The President’s Election Commission announced today it would suspend the collection of state voter data in response to a lawsuit filed by EPIC last week in Washington, DC. EPIC had challenged the Commission’s use of a Department of Defense website to collect millions of state voter records—an unsecure system that is not approved for storing the public’s personal data. EPIC also charged that the Commission lacked authority to gather state voter data and said that the Commission had violated the right to information privacy. The Commission said it would not use the “SAFE” system to collect personal data. The Commission also told states “not to submit any data until this Court rules” on EPIC’s motion. The case is EPIC v. Commission, No. 17-1320 (D.D.C. filed July 3, 2017).