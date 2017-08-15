Appeals Court Rules in Case that Aligns Privacy and Freedom of Information

A federal appeals court has ruled in an open government case with implications for informational privacy. The court concluded that “there may be a basis for redaction” of personal information in government records “where disclosure would likely result in threats, harassment, and violence.” EPIC filed an amicus brief in the case arguing that withholding personal information safeguards open government and is constitutionally required. "Open government laws and privacy laws are complimentary: the aim is to maximize both the public's access to information about the government and to safeguard personal privacy to the greatest extent feasible," EPIC wrote. EPIC has argued for similar privacy protections in ATF v. Chicago, Chicago Tribune v. University of Illinois, Ostergren v. Cuccinelli, NASA v. Nelson, and FCC v. AT&T.

