EPIC has submitted comments to the Federal Trade Commission recommending the continued use of the CAN-SPAM Rule. The FTC Is reviewing the CAN-SPAM Rule, which regulates the transmission of commercial e-mail messages and prohibit certain unlawful practices, as part of a periodic review of Commission rules. EPIC expressed support for the continuation of the Rule and proposed strengthening the Rule by implementing a domain name based "Do Not E-mail" list and making it easier for consumers to opt-out of have their e-mails included in third-party e-mail lists. EPIC testified before the Senate in 2003 in support of the CAN-SPAM Act. EPIC regularly advocates for rules that protect consumers from harassing and annoying phone calls and e-mails.