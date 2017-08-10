The House Committee on Energy & Commerce recently approved text for a bill on automated vehicles. The bill prevents the states from issuing any rule or regulation that is not identical to a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, preventing states from issuing their own safety and privacy regulations to safeguard consumers. The bill also calls for automated vehicle manufacturers to have cybersecurity and privacy plans, however it does not address who owns the data collected by automated vehicles or how consumers can access or delete their data. EPIC has opposed federal preemption for automated vehicle regulation and has repeatedly urged federal agencies and Congress to allow states to craft their own privacy and security regulations to protect public safety. EPIC has also recommended that consumers control the personal information that is created and stored by the vehicles they operate, rent, and own.