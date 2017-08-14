The International Working Group on Data Protection in Telecommunications has adopted new recommendations to improve privacy and security standards for e-learning platforms and government intelligence gathering. The Berlin-based Working Group includes Data Protection Authorities and experts who work together to address emerging privacy challenges. The Working Paper on "E-Learning Platforms" highlights privacy risks including excessive collection of students' personal data. "Towards International Principles or Instruments to Govern Intelligence Gathering" recmmendsthat DPAs participate in developing an international instrument governing intelligence activities and recommends authorities promote principles concerning "Legitimacy," "Rule of Law," and "Oversight." In April 2017, EPIC hosted the 61st meeting of the IWG in Washington, D.C. at the Goethe-Institut, Germany's cultural institute.