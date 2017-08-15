Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC are demanding that an internet hosting service turn over vast amounts of personally identifying data from a website used to organize Inauguration Day protests, including a reported 1.3 million IP logs. DreamHost, the hosting service, has refused to comply with the government's warrant. In a court filing DreamHost argued that prosecutors are attempting "to identify the political dissidents of the current administration" and that the government's data demand is far too broad. In 2006, EPIC opposed a similar government demand—later dropped—for week's worth of search queries entered into Google. EPIC recently filed an amicus brief in the Supreme Court urging the Court to safeguard the First Amendment right to read in the digital era.