Facing public outrage, the Department of Justice has rescinded a demand for over 1.3 million IP logs associated with Inauguration Day protests. DreamHost challenged the warrant, which required the web hosting service to turn over practically all records about disruptj20.org, a protest website. The Justice Department warrant could have identified protestors, threatened First Amendment protections, and violated the Fourth Amendment. After widespread opposition, the DOJ narrowed the demand to exclude visitor logs and unpublished content, such as posts and emails. EPIC opposed the DOJ's demand as it had in an earlier case involving Google search histories. EPIC also recently an amicus brief in the Supreme Court urging the Court to safeguard the First Amendment right to access information online free of government surveillance.