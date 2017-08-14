The Pew Research Center has released a report of its survey of experts on "The Fate of Online Trust in the Next Decade." Although nearly half (48%) of the over 1,000 respondents said that they expected trust to increase, 24% predicted that trust would decrease. "Technology is far outpacing security, privacy and reliability," said EPIC President Marc Rotenberg in the survey. "The problem will intensify with the Internet of Things, as the internet connects more machines in the physical world." EPIC has been at the forefront of policy work on the Internet of Things, recommending safeguards for connected cars, "smart homes," consumer products, and "always on" devices.