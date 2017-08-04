The State Department filed a notice this week seeking comment on the agency's plan to make permanent the collection of social media identifiers from individuals applying for visas to enter the U.S. The public comment period is open until October 2, 2017. The State Department previously requested emergency approval for the plan. EPIC opposed the State Department initiative, and in comments earlier this year, urged the agency to drop the plan. EPIC argued that the proposal threatens privacy, First Amendment rights, risked abuse, and would disproportionately impact minority groups.