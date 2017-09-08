In one of the most serious data breaches in U.S. history, the credit records of more than 140 million consumers, maintained by Equifax, have been compromised. Credit reports typically include social security numbers, drivers license infomation, and other personal data that make possible identity theft and financial fraud. Senator Warner said the breach, “represents a real threat to the economic security of Americans." For years, EPIC has urged Congress to strengthen privacy laws and to require Privacy Enhancing Techniques that minimize or eliminate the collection of personal data. In 2011, EPIC testified before the House and the Senate on the specific risk of data breaches in the financial services sector. Equifax has set up www.equifaxsecurity2017.com to help consumers. But last year EPIC created www.dataprotection2016.org to promote the adoption of stronger privacy safeguards in the U.S.