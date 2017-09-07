Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection, the leading international conference devoted to privacy and data protection, has opened a call for papers ahead of the 2018 conference. The conference theme is "The Internet of Bodies" and will be held on 24-26 January 2018 in Brussels. The CPDP2018 call for papers is addressed to all researchers who wish to present papers at this year's conference. Papers will be reviewed by the CPDP Scientific Committee. EPIC is one of the founders of CPDP and an annual sponsor of the event. The EPIC International Champion of Freedom Award will be presented at CPDP.