The Presidential Election Commission is seeking public comments in advance of the Commission's September 12 meeting. EPIC encourages commenters to tell the Commission to end the collection of state voter data. "The Commission's actions have placed the privacy of voters at risk and undermined confidence in the integrity of voting in the United State," said EPIC. As EPIC has explained, the Commission failed to complete a required Privacy Impact Assessment and is violating the constitutional right to information privacy. The Commission was forced to suspend the data collection plan in response to EPIC's lawsuit, but it recently resumed activities. EPIC, and many other organizations, continue to contest the legality of the Commission's actions. Public comments, which are due by Friday, September 8 at 5 p.m., may be submitted at this link.