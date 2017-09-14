EPIC, Groups Urge Greater Transparency for International Intelligence Arrangements
EPIC, Privacy International, and other groups called for increased transparency of U.S. intelligence arrangements. The groups explained that secret arrangements circumvent international human rights agreements and domestic law. The coalition asked the Senate and House Intelligence Committees and Judiciary Committees, as well as the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board for information about their review of these arrangements. Earlier this year, EPIC warned Congress about of secret US-UK agreement for law enforcement access to personal data otherwise protected by law. In 2016, EPIC obtained the "Umbrella Agreement," concerning the transfer of personal data from the EU to the US, after a successful Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.