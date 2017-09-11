Ahead of the Presidential Election Commission's September 12 meeting, EPIC has submitted urgent Freedom of Information Act requests to the Department of Homeland Security, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and Social Security Administration seeking details of the Commission's latest attempts to obtain sensitive, personal data. At the Commission's first meeting, Vice Chair Kobach tasked the Commission staff with "trying to collect whatever data there is that's already in the possession of the federal government that might be helpful to us," including data stored in federal agency record systems that is protected under the Privacy Act. Earlier this summer, the Commission suspended collection of state voter data in response to a lawsuit brought by EPIC. EPIC's case, which calls for the disclosure of a Privacy Impact Assessment prior to the collection, is now on appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. EPIC has also advised state election officials not to provide voter data until the Privacy Impact Assessment is completed.