In advance of a hearing on financial technology, EPIC recommended that the Senate Committee establish privacy standards for financial companies that use social media and secret algorithms to make determinations about consumers. In light of the recent Equifax breach, EPIC proposed that the Committee make privacy and security its top priorities. Earlier this year, EPIC submitted a similar statement to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. EPIC also recently filed a complaint with the CFPB regarding "starter interrupt devices" deployed by auto lenders to remotely disable cars when individuals are late on their payments. Testimony of Professor Frank Pasquale on "Exploring the Fintech Landscape."